College girl drugged by female classmate in Odisha, family suspects obscene video shoot

Bhubaneswar: A college girl in Odisha was allegedly drugged by her classmate on Monday and her obscene videos were shot by a youth, family of the victim girl complained today before police.

As per the FIR lodged by the father of the victim at Kharavela Nagar Police Station in Bhubaneswar, the girl, a +2 Second Year student of Utkal Sangeet Mahavidyalaya, became unconscious after returning home from the college yesterday around 12.30 pm.

The family members rushed her to Capital Hospital following her sudden unconsciousness. After gaining consciousness, the girl told her father that she was offered two chocolate like eatery by one of her female classmate during practical examination she was attending. She complained of headache and uneasiness after consuming those.

The victim’s father has alleged in the FIR that the concerned classmate of her daughter has links with one Samir Ranjan Mohanty, who is involved in recording obscene videos of girls and making it viral.