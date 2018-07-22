College girl assaulted over property dispute, video goes viral

Cuttack: A college girl sustained critical injuries after she was allegedly thrashed by a group of men over property dispute at Botalama village under Banki police limits in Cuttack district on Sunday.

The shocking incident came to light after the video of assault of the 25-year-old girl went viral on the social media. The video footage shows the college girl screaming in pain and trying to escape from the clutches of her assaulters.

The girl with critical injuries was first admitted to Banki sub-divisional hospital and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

According to sources, the victim was identified as the daughter of Nibasi Deuri of Botalama village. Nibasi and Bhramar Deuri of the same village were at loggerheads over property dispute for the past couple of days.

Nibasi’s daughter was going to Banki when Bhramar and three of his accomplices waylaid her and thrashed her mercilessly. Although a large crowd gathered there to witness the assault, none came forward to help her.

No written complaint has been lodged in this regard till 9 pm, said Banki inspector-in-charge Biswaranjan Sahu.