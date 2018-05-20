Collector takes stock of jaundice situation in Cuttack

Cuttack, May 20: Following reports of an outbreak of jaundice in different wards of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC), collector Susanta Mohapatra on Sunday visited the affected areas and took stock of the situation.

Mohapatra, who was accompanied by department superintendent engineer Haribandhu Behera and executive engineer SK Ghadai, visited Mansinghpatna, Siddheswar Sahi and Ramgarh where at least 10 people have been affected by jaundice in the last two days.

The officials visited the area and inspected various problems in the drinking water supply.

Meanwhile, it was alleged that apart from 1,882 residents, some people have illegally taken drinking water connection. Besides, the water pipelines were allegedly affected by the faulty works of JICA. Consequently, people are being affected by jaundice after drinking contaminated water.

On the other hand, the superintendent engineer said the disease spreads within 15 to 45 days of drinking polluted water and claimed that the water samples collected by the public health and engineering department did not have any issues.

“The water supplied by pump house is purified through chlorination, hence there is no chance of jaundice,” Ghadai said.

The Collector directed the officials to take measures to supply safe drinking water on war footing basis. Later, the public health department supplied water to the area through tankers.

Earlier in the morning, assistant executive engineer Bhabani Mohanty and assistant engineering Jagannath Sahu visited the area and collected water samples. The samples have been sent for laboratory test.