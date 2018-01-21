Headlines

Cold wave returns: Thuamul Rampur records 2 Degree C in Odisha

Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: After just a week’s relief, intense cold wave conditions have further affected normal life in several parts of Odisha for the past few days.

The cold wave conditions continued to sweep in many parts of the state with minimum temperature dropped by 2 to 3 degree Celsius and Kandhamal and Phulbani shivering at 3.5 degree Celsius in the past few days.

On Saturday night, Thuamul Rampur of Kalahandi district was recorded the lowest temperature 2 degree Celsius.

Earlier, Thuamul Rampur block in Kalahandi district witnessed the first snowfall with nail-biting cold that has brought normal life to halt.

