Cold wave continues in Odisha; Daringbadi records 3.5 Degree C

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Daringbadi

Bhubaneswar: The cold wave is at its peak in Daringbadi, Kandhamal and nearby areas where people suffer more.  On Wednesday night, ten towns recorded temperature below 10 degree Celsius as the intense cold wave swept most parts of Odisha.

Mercury plummeted to 4 degrees at Phulbani with Daringbadi recorded the lowest temperature at 3.5 degrees Celsius. While Hirakud recorded 8.1 degree Celsius, Sundergarh registered 8.5 and Bhawanipatna 8.5 degree Celsius.

Likewise, Bolangir, Angul, Jharsuguda and Koraput also recorded a minimum temperature.

The IMD predicted the cold wave condition is likely to prevail during the next 24 hours. Moderate to dense fog is also likely to be found in isolated areas over the state.

Bhubaneswar MeT Director Sarat Chandra Sahoo said the temperature is likely to rise from today.

