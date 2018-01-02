Headlines

Cold wave conditions to prevail in Odisha

Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: The IMD predicted intense cold wave conditions will prevail in the state from tomorrow onwards.

Foggy condition will prevail at a few places in Odisha with drop in night temperatures as the sky is likely to remain clear on Tuesday, said Sarat Sahu, Director of Regional MeT Centre.

Notably, the cold wave is at its peak in Daringbadi, Kandhamal and nearby areas where people are suffering more.  On December 27, ten towns recorded temperature below 10 degree Celsius as the intense cold wave swept most parts of Odisha.

