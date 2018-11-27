Coca-Cola India joins Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup as official beverage partner

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018 announced Coca-Cola India as an ‘Official Supplier’ of beverages for the tournament, which is scheduled to kick-off on November 28 at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

The agreement with the biggest tournament in field hockey supports their efforts of being a catalyst of field hockey around the world, especially in the host nation India.

As an Official Supplier and to engage with fans, #ShareACoke screens will be displayed throughout the duration of the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018, where participants can get their names, relations or their favourite team’s name displayed on Coke bottle and get themselves clicked. There will also be Coke canters across the streets of Bhubaneshwar where fans can try their hands on playing virtual Hockey and stand a chance to win goodies.

Elena Norman, CEO, Hockey India, welcomed Coca-Cola India Private Limited as an Official Supplier for the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018, “We are delighted to announce Coca-Cola India Private Limited as an Official Supplier for the upcoming Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018. The tournament is a huge opportunity for the country to celebrate the sport of hockey and I would like to thank everyone at Coca-Cola India for their association in support of the 14th edition of the quadrennial event.”

Speaking on the association, Mr Shehnaz Gill, Senior Vice President- Operations at Coca-Cola India, said “We are really excited to be the Official Supplier of beverages for Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018. Hockey is the national sport of India and we have many glorious moments associated with it globally. Partnering with this prestigious event gives us a great opportunity to celebrate the sport of hockey and engage with the fans across the country’.

The Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018 is the 14th edition of the FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup and will be the third time that India will be hosting the prestigious competition after having played hosts in 1982 in Bombay and in 2010 in New Delhi. A total of sixteen nations will take part in the tournament which will see each team play three matches during the league stage over the span of twelve days before four cross-over matches take place on 10th and 11th December, 2018.

The knockout matches will take place on 12th, 13th, 15th and 16th as the teams will look to become the Champions of the prestigious quadrennial event which was won by Australia in 2014.