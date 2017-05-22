Coal scam: Ex-Secretary HC Gupta, 2 former bureaucrats get 2 years jail term

New Delhi: Former Coal Secretary HC Gupta and two former bureaucrats convicted of corruption in a coal scam case by a special CBI court last week were sentenced to two years in jail on Monday.

Besides the jail term, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on the three convicts, sources said.

The case, related to the allocation of a coal mining block in Madhya Pradesh to a private company.

The two others held guilty are KS Kropha, who was Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Coal, and KC Samria, who was a director in charge of coal allocation.

Soon after the pronouncement of the sentence, special CBI court granted bail to all the convicts in the case.

On May 19, the court had convicted Gupta, Kropha and Samaria. It also held the firm and its managing director Pawan Kumar Ahluwalia guilty of the offences, including cheating. The court, however, acquitted chartered accountant Amit Goyal in the case.

The CBI had in October, 2012 lodged an FIR in the matter, but on March 27, 2014 it filed a closure report.

The court rejected the closure report on October 13, 2014 and summoned Gupta and others as accused.