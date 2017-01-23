Latest News Update

Coal scam case: SC orders probe against former CBI chief Ranjit Sinha

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Ranjit Sinha

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday ordered a CBI probe against former CBI ditrector Ranjit Sinha in connection with the coal block allocation scam case.

A special bench headed by Justice M B Lokur gave its verdict based on the report by a special judicial panel, which held that prima facie there was an attempt to influence investigation into the scam by Sinha.

The bench ordered CBI director Alok Verma to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate Sinha and take the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) in confidence while conducting probe.

According to the panel report, Sinha’s alleged meetings with some high-profile accused in the scam were confirmed to have taken place at his residence.

