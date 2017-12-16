Coal scam case: Former Jharkhand CM Madhu Koda sentenced to 3 years in jail

New Delhi: Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Madhu Koda and ex-coal secretary HC Gupta were sentenced to three years in jail by a special court in a coal scam case on Saturday.

Besides the jail term, the special court also imposed a fine of Rs 25 lakh on Koda and Rs one lakh on Gupta.

Former Jharkhand chief secretary A K Basu and Vijay Joshi, a close aide of the then chief minister, were also awarded jail term of three years for indulging in corrupt practices and hatching criminal conspiracy in allocation of Rajhara North coal block in Jharkhand to a Kolkata-based private company, Vini Iron and Steel Udyog Ltd (VISUL).

Special judge Bharat Parashar convicted the private firm and imposed a fine of Rs 50 lakh on it. The convicts including Koda, however, were granted statutory bail for a period of two months to enable them to file appeals in the Delhi High Court challenging the conviction and the jail term.