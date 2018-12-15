Coal-laden truck meets with accident; helper killed, driver flees

Nayagarh: A coal-laden truck met with an accident on National Highway 21 under Odogaon police limits in Nayagarh district on Saturday leaving the helper dead.

Reportedly, the driver of the truck was lucky enough to have a narrow escape. He fled the spot soon after the incident.

According to sources, a truck loaded with coal was en route to Bhanjanagar from Rourkela when the driver of the vehicle lost control over the wheels due to overspeeding and rammed into a roadside tree.

Sources added that the impact of the accident was so intense that the vehicle got mangled badly. While the helper, identified as Sipun, died on the spot, the driver fled.

On being informed, police reached the spot and seized the body for post-mortem.