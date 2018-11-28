Co-Existence With Tigers: Satkosia Villagers To Visit National Parks In MP, Kerala

Bhubaneswar: In order to win back the confidence of Satkosia residents and make them aware of co-existence with tigers, the Odisha Forest department has come up with a new plan.

Notably, a workshop was held in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday by the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) on issues like a probe into the crime against wildlife and scientific investigation techniques.

Talking to media persons, Wildlife Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF), Sandip Tripathy said that the department has planned to take the villagers on a tour to the national parks and tiger reserves in Madhya Pradesh and Kerala and make them aware about how humans and tigers are coexisting there.

“The coordinator of the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) will ensure the visit of locals to MP or Kerala. How locals can be engaged and their income can be increased amid the presence of tigers will be studied,” Tripathy added.

The PCCF also informed that the NTCA and the WII teams, which had visited the Satkosia recently, will submit a detailed report to the state Forest department very soon. On the basis of the report, the department will take the necessary steps accordingly.

“The aim is to bring expertise in daily activities and enhance scientific and professional investigation skills. To overcome legal obstacles, they should know investigation techniques and have better forensic knowledge,” said Abhijit Roy Chowdhury, regional deputy director, of the WCCB.

Among others, the officials of the Forest department, police, Customs, CISF and RPF attended the workshop.

It may be mentioned here that the inter-state tiger translocation project in Odisha received a major jolt following protests by the residents of Satkosia over the relocation of tigress ‘Sundari’ and the death of tiger ‘Mahavir’ in recent past.

If sources are to be believed the forest department effort aims to pacify the resentment triggered after tigress Sundari’s relocation. In the meanwhile, locals in Satkosia have also welcomed the decision.