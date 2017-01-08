CM,’s illness reports just rumours

Bhubaneswar: Rumours of Chief Minister’s illness made a big headline even as a doctor team and ambulance was ordered to stay abreast in spite of the fact that CM Patnaik was stated to be fine and doing everything.

It all started like this. Since an ambulance used to accompany the cavalcade of Chief Minister, city DCP Satyabrata Bhoi instructed the health department to provide a doctor inside the ambulance for any emergency needs. Health Secretary notified the information to DMET asking him to take immediate steps for the same. The DMET instructed Capital Hospital authorities to provide a doctor.

On such backdrop an ambulance and a doctor team was sent to the Naveen Niwas which resulted in such a rumour.

But later the CMO clarified that no such requests were made from their side.

Meanwhile the illness issue of CM which had spread was found to be just a rumour.