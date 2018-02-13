Headlines

CM’s egg attacker Rajeswari Kamila discharged from SCB Hospital

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
CM's egg attacker

Cuttack: A day after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik directed Odisha police to drop all cases against Rajeswari Kamila, the woman who had hurled eggs at him at a public meeting in Balasore district, she was discharged from the SCB Medical College and Hospital here on Monday.

Kamila had been shifted to SCB hospital from the Balasore DHH in a critical condition after she was beaten up by a mob on January 31 when she hurled two eggs at the podium from where the CM was addressing.

SCB Hospital sources said the patient was taken due care; and she was discharged after her condition improved.

Notably, the woman was initially booked under attempt-to-murder charges among other cognizable offences. Later however, after widespread public criticism, police dropped the attempt-to-murder charge, following which she was granted bail by a lower court in Baleswar district.

