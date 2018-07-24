CMC corporator Ranjita Biswal granted bail

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court on Tuesday granted conditional bail to Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) corporator Ranjita Biswal, who was arrested for her alleged links with gangster siblings Sushant and Suhil Dhal Samanta.

The HC granted bail to Ranjita against two sureties of Rs 20,000 each. The court has warned the corporator to refrain from influencing any witnesses and cooperate the police in investigation process.

Ranjita, corporator of Ward No-7 was arrested by the Commissionerate Police in March after the police found some alleged links of her with the gangster Dhal Samanata brothers.

Ranjita was accused of illegal weapon supply and had and a case has been registered against her at Sadar police station.