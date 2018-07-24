Headlines

CMC corporator Ranjita Biswal granted bail

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Ranjita-Biswal-links-with-D-brothers-

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court on Tuesday granted conditional bail to Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) corporator Ranjita Biswal, who was arrested for her alleged links with gangster siblings Sushant and Suhil Dhal Samanta.

The HC granted bail to Ranjita against two sureties of Rs 20,000 each. The court has warned the corporator to refrain from influencing any witnesses and cooperate the police in investigation process.

Ranjita, corporator of Ward No-7 was arrested by the Commissionerate Police in March after the police found some alleged links of her with the gangster Dhal Samanata brothers.

Ranjita was accused of illegal weapon supply and had and a case has been registered against her at Sadar police station.

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

central bureau of investigation central bureau of investigation
1.4K
Headlines

CBI files chargesheet against Samruddha Jeevan directors in Rs 3.4 Cr ponzi scam
Government-run schools to remain open on Sundays Government-run schools to remain open on Sundays
1.3K
Headlines

Government-run schools to remain open on Sundays
New Rs 100 note New Rs 100 note
1.2K
Business

New Rs 100 currency note coming by next month
To Top