UP CM Yogi Adityanath to make surprise calls on landlines to catch truant officers

Lucknow: To catch truant officers, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has decided to dial up officers’ on their office landlines to check if they are present or not.

The alert was issued on Friday. According to Uttar Pradesh’s power minister Shrikant Sharma CM Adityanath would make these surprise calls on office landlines of officers between 9am to 6pm.

If the officials are not able to justify their absence and explain the reasons for not being able to take the chief minister’s call, there could be penalties, as per sources.

After he took over in March, CM Adityanath had warned that anyone who had problems working at least 18-20 hours per day should take a different path.