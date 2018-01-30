CM Yogi Adityanath breaks silence on Kasganj violence, warns of strict action

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today broke his silence on Kasganj violence promising action against those involved even as politics brewed over the clashes with Union Minister Giriraj Singh claiming that media would have chosen a “different” line if the killed youth was from the majority community.

Another BJP hardliner Vinay Katiyar, known for his controversial utterances, also waded in the row saying there were some “miscreants who support Pakistan” who could go to any extent to defy the tricolour.

Adityanath warned of “strict action” against the perpetrators of violence.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said that he felt the violence was pre-planned.

“Had the deceased been Mohammad Ismaayil instead of Chandan Gupta, there would be been a different debate in the media… We have to change this mindset,” Giriraj Singh told reporters here.

The Union minister said he felt the Kasganj incident was “pre-planned” adding that the Adityanath government would not spare anyone involved.