Naveen writes Modi for defence industry corridor, aeronautical varsity in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, May 19: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to set up of a dedicated defence industry corridor and aeronautical university in the state.

In the letter, Patnaik said that Odisha provides a comprehensive ecosystem as well as state-of-the-art industrial infrastructure facilities for indigenous design, development and manufacturing in the defence and aerospace sector.

The CM also listed some key competitive advantages of Odisha including presence of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), TATA Steel, Hindalco Industries Limited, National Aluminium Company Limited, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Aero Engine Facility in Koraput, Integrated Test Range at Chandipur, DRDO Laboratory at Balasore and Ordnance Factory in Balangir.

In his letter the CM said, “The state also leads in promulgating a dedicated defence and aerospace manufacturing policy to promote cluster based development of the industry. In view of these unique advantages in the state, the overall cost of production of defence and aerospace products would be very competitive.”

Stating that Odisha is committed towards the national vision of achieving self reliance in defence and aerospace design and production, he said the government will ensure unmatched facilitation support for quick and successful establishment of both the Defence Industry Corridor and Aeronautical University in the state.

The CM also requested that the proposed aeronautical university to be set up in collaboration with the HAL could kindly be considered for setting up in Odisha to further strengthen the skill and R&D ecosystem.