CM wishes good luck to Kalinga Lancers

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today wished good luck to the state franchise Kalinga Lancers in Hockey India League when the players met him at the Secretariat today. Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi also wished them success and both wrote messages for them on a signature campaign.

The Kalinga Lancers team including players Malak Singh and Amit Rohidass reached their team’s home city on Sunday for this season of the tournament that kicks off in Mumbai on January 21. The home team will begin its campaign on January 22 against the Delhi Waveriders. The Lancers’ next two clashes against the Ranchi Rays and the Uttar Pradesh Wizards are scheduled for January 23 and 29. Their last league matches will be against the Punjab Warriors and Dabang Mumbai on February 3 and February 5 respectively.

CM Patnaik wished the players a successful fifth season of the league and wrote his best wishes for them after having a brief chat with the team members today.