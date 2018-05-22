CM wants MoU for rly station development to be signed in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik while replying to a letter of Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal regarding the signing of an MoU to develop Bhubaneswar Railway Station as a multi-modal hub has proposed for inking of the pact here on a mutually convenient date.

Earlier, Goyal had invited Patnaik to New Delhi for the signing of the MoU for developing modern railway station building with international class passenger amenities in the capital city of Bhubaneswar.

“As you are aware, the state government has already offered to develop a modern Railway Station builds with international class passenger amenities in the capital city of Bhubaneswar. As already agreed, the modern station facility is planned to be built on land belonging to the state government and is already designed as a multi-modal hub which will be seamlessly integrated with the surrounding Smart City development,” the CM said in the letter.

“The state government has already engaged M/s Subama Jurong, Singapore, a Design Firm of international repute, for this purpose. One of the defining features of the proposed plan is to connect both sides of the railway station through a very wide concourse for giving complete new experience to the passengers. This will involve construction over the platforms and railway lines,” the CM added.

The CM further said, “The MoU that was to be signed on May 20 envisaged taking up of the project in two phases. As the same could not be signed and the project has already been delayed considerably, it is proposed by the state government that whole project may be taken in one phase. Accordingly, state government has moved for signing of revised MoU, which may be expeditiously approved by the railways.”

“As the project is of immense importance to the citizens of the city for which the state government is committed to fully bear the expenses for development of a modem and world-class station, I would, therefore, like to propose that the MoU may be signed at Bhubaneswar on a mutually convenient date,” the CM concluded.