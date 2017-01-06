CM urges Union Minister Goyal to expedite pending projects

New Delhi: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik met Union Minister for Mines, Power and Coal Piyush Goyal here on Thursday attracting his attention to a number of pending issues taking from power, coal, mining leases to forest clearance.

Patnaik urged the Union Minister to quicken the allocation of coal blocks to OTPC in lieu of would be cancelled Tentuloi Coal Block. He added that the Power Ministry should select beneficiaries under Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gram Jyoti Yojana so as to have a wider coverage of deprived households.

Besides all hydro power projects with capacity above 25 MW should be sanctioned to a tune of 75 percent from National Clean Energy Fund for implementation of pump storage hydro power plants to make pollution free power affordable to consumers, the CM added.

CM Patnaik impressed upon Goyal asking him to expedite the final proceedings for the 4000 MW Ultra Mega Power Project at Sundergarh’s Bedabahal.

Suggesting an amendment to Section 6 (1)(b) of the MMDR Act to exempt PSUs and captive user industries from operation of area limit CM asked the Minister to expedite Grant mining leases for bauxite in Rayagada and Kalahandi Districts.

On the backdrop of pending forest clearance for all mines which have been granted prior approval by the Mines Ministry, Patnaik asked Goyal to follow up with Environment and Forests Ministry to ensure their clearance well before January 12 2017.

Meanwhile, the Union Minister has assured actions at the earliest for the pending issues suggested by the state.