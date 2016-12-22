CM urges Modi to include Odia as language option in NEET

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to incorporate Odia as a medium of examination for the upcoming National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

Noting that the Health and Family Welfare Ministry had prominently left out including Odia as an option in the medium of examination for the national level entrance, CM has asked Modi to personally intervene in the issue.

“This as you can see will put students from the state who have studied in Odia at great disadvantage. This decision by the government has put competitive advantage for students of six languages besides Hindi and English while putting Odia students at disadvantage,” CM wrote.

Besides he also pointed that the concerned ministry had not sought Odia as an option while taking the views of the state government on the medium of language to be adopted for students in Odisha.

Notably, the Union Health Ministry announced the decision to conduct NEET-UG in eight different languages Gujarati, Marathi, Bengali, Assamese, Telugu and Tamil besides English and Hindi from the 2018-18 academic year. NEET is a national level entrance test organised by CBSE for admissions into undergraduate medical courses for all private and government colleges. It was formerly called AIPMT.