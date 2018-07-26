CM to inaugurate Gurupriya Bridge today; security tightened

Malkangiri: Security measures have been heightened along the Balimela reservoir, as Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will inaugurate the much-awaited Gurupriya Bridge in Malkangiri district today.

In view of a huge footfall in the inaugural function the district administration and police have made elaborate arrangements for smooth conduct of the mega event in the tribal-dominated region.

“Around six platoons of force have been deployed in areas close to the Gurupriya Bridge. Besides, District Voluntary Force (DVF) and Special Operations Group (SOG) have been position in vital locations with the Border Security Force (BSF) dominating the nearby hilly areas,” informed Malkangiri SP Jagmohan Meena after reviewing the security arrangements.