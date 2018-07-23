CM to inaugurate Gurupriya Bridge on July 26

Malkangiri: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will inaugurate the much-awaited Gurupriya Bridge over the Janbai River in the cut-off area of Chitrakonda block in Malkangiri district on July 26.

In a statement to the media Malkangiri MLA Manas Madkami said the bridge was scheduled to be inaugurated on July 18. However, it was cancelled due to heavy rains in the district.

He also said that the Chief Minister, during his one-day visit, will also inaugurate a 300-bedded newly-constructed building of the district headquarters hospital.

While the district administration and the police have made necessary arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit, the Congress has given Chitrakonda bandh call on July 26.