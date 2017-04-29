CM takes part in ‘Akhi Mutthi Anukula’ ritual; Farmers get Rs 100 cr corpus fund

Pipili: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today took part in the seed sowing ritual of ‘Akhi Mutthi Anukula’ on the occasion of State level Krushi Dibas and Akshaya Tritiya at Laxminarayanpur in Pipili.

The CM inaugurated the Akhi Mutthi rituals. He has also announced Rs 100 crore corpus fund for farmers for fertilisers and seeds and 1% interest loans. “Farmers are very close to my heart and we have thus introduced many schemes for development of agriculture ,” said Patnaik. He also unveiled a website for farmers and a magazine ‘Safalatara Hasa’ on agriculture.

Collector Aravind Agarwal, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Sanjay Das Burma and agriculture minister Pradeep Maharathi were also present on the occasion.