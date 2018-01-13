Latest News Update

CM Siddaramaiah meets Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in Delhi

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Siddaramaiah 

New Delhi: Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday met Congress president Rahul Gandhi at his Delhi residence.

According to reports, Siddaramaiah was accompanied by several other senior party leaders from the state.

After the meeting, the chief minister told reporters that there was “no anti-incumbency” against his government and the party will win a comfortable majority in the Assembly elections due in a few months.

Siddaramaiah also accused the BJP of “raising irrelevant issues”.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is visiting Karnataka from February 10-12 for the first leg of the election campaign, reports said.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

9.2K
Headlines

Murderer who shared selfies with corpse on Facebook gets lifer
Cuttack Cuttack
1.4K
Crime

Two days before marriage, man killed brutally in Cuttack
Raj Bhavan garden Raj Bhavan garden
1.1K
Headlines

Raj Bhavan garden to open for public from tomorrow
To Top