CM Siddaramaiah meets Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in Delhi

New Delhi: Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday met Congress president Rahul Gandhi at his Delhi residence.
According to reports, Siddaramaiah was accompanied by several other senior party leaders from the state.
After the meeting, the chief minister told reporters that there was “no anti-incumbency” against his government and the party will win a comfortable majority in the Assembly elections due in a few months.
Siddaramaiah also accused the BJP of “raising irrelevant issues”.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi is visiting Karnataka from February 10-12 for the first leg of the election campaign, reports said.