CM seeks explanation from Tathagat for making derogatory remarks on Debi Mishra

Bhubaneswar: Reacting to the outrageous remarks made by BJD Parliamentarian Tathagat Satapathy targeting senior party leader Debi Prasad Mishra, party supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said he have to give an explanation over such statements.

Notably, he had said that the Congress and BJP members were thieves, and BJD is no less. Moreover, he had named former minister Debi Prasad Mishra as one of the thieves in BJD who had been ousted by Naveen Patnaik.

Mishra told media that, he took the matter of MP’s derogatory remarks against him to CM and requested for taking strong action against him.

“I bother on what context Tathagat gave such remarks on me questioning my integrity”, Mishra said.