Naveen sanctions Rs 29.5 crore for 4 blocks under Ama Gaon, Ama Vikas programme

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik sanctioned Rs 29.5 crore for 108 panchayats under four blocks after launching Ama Gaon, Ama Vikas (Our village, our development) programme in the block-level on Wednesday.

The initiative by the Odisha government to reach out to people in rural areas and involve them in the development process was launched on March 5 this year, on the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik.

The CM sanctioned Rs 8.12 crore for 32 panchayats under Rangeilunda block of Ganjam district, Rs 4.38 crore for 15 panchayats in Lamatapur block of Koraput district, Rs 9 crore for 36 panchayats of Chandbali block of Bhadrak district and Rs 8 crore for 25 panchayats under Sadar block of Balasore district.

Greeting the block-level representatives on the occasion, the CM said, “Development of villages is pivotal to make Odisha a number one state in the country. I have always emphasized on 3T formula—Transparency, Teamwork and Technology. While I can reach out to the people of villages through technology, active participation of all village people for the development of their villages symbolize teamwork. Now, thousands of people know about the funds being sectioned for rural development, it is called transparency,” the CM added.

Patnaik advised the village people and officials to work with 3D formula—Dedication, Determination and Devotion—for development of villages. “Everyone should be focused towards development. It will accelerate the development process and help make Odisha a number one state,” the CM concluded.