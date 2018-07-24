CM reviews flood status in Sambalpur

Sambalpur: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reviewed the flood status in Sambalpur district headquarters on Tuesday before heading towards Boudh and Subarnapur district take part in the Green Mahanadi Mission.

The Chief Minister landed at Jamadarpalli air strip near Hirakud Dam on the outskirts of Sambalpur city.

All the district officials including the Revenue Division Commissioner (RDC), Collector, SP and MLA Raseswari Panigrahi were present in the flood status review meeting.

The Chief Minister took stock of the situation and ordered the officials of the district administration to assess the damage and submit the report soon; so that compensation could be initiated to the affected at the earliest.