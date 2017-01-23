CM pays tribute to Netaji at his birthplace

Bhubaneswar: India’s brave son and the most charismatic political figure in pre-independence era Subash Chandra Bose’ 121st birth anniversary was celebrated all around the state on Sunday with Chief Minister garlanding on the statue of the renowned freedom fighter at his historic birthplace here in Cuttack.

A function was organised here at the museum in Odia Bazaar area of the silver city attended by the CM and other party delegates.

Addressing a mass on the eve of the function, the CM recounted the unconditional love for the country and patriotism of Bose. “His contribution to the country is just incomparable and we are proud of him,” he said.