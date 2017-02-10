CM Patnaik to kick off poll campaign from tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Supremo Naveen Patnaik will begin campaigning for his party in Ganjam district tomorrow.

Patnaik will promote the party in his own constituency Hinjilicut. His entourage is likely scheduled for visit to several areas of the constituency including Pitala, Narendrapur, Patharapunji, Dhanantara, Dhabalapur, Takarada, Mahupadar, Kulagada, Khirida, Bandhaguda, Baramunduli, Kumarapani and Karadakana in Seragada block of the area.

The area will witness polls during the first phase on February 13.

While last time during 2012 polls the chief minister addressed about 50 public meetings this time around he is basically up for road shows.

Meanwhile, his other political rival parties have begun star campaigning for the five phased three tier elections. Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand has started promoting their party at several places of the state.