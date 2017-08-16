CM Patnaik leaves for New Delhi on a 5 day visit: Here’s schedule details

Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik on August 16th will leave on a five-day visit to Delhi. During his 5-days stint, he will attend various important events of Government of India in the national Capital.

Patnaik is scheduled to meet Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at Odisha Bhawan on August 18th to discuss on issues related to IOCL, Paradeep Refinery. Later in the evening, he will address a gathering at Outlook’s “Speak Out Awards” function at Taj Palace Hotel.

Besides, he will be involved in various important works of Government of India on August 17th and 19th at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road in national Capital.