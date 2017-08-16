PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Headlines

CM Patnaik leaves for New Delhi on a 5 day visit: Here’s schedule details

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Delhi

Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik on August 16th will leave on a five-day visit to Delhi. During his 5-days stint, he will attend various important events of Government of India in the national Capital.

Patnaik is scheduled to meet Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at Odisha Bhawan on August 18th to discuss on issues related to IOCL, Paradeep Refinery.  Later in the evening, he will address a gathering at Outlook’s “Speak Out Awards” function at Taj Palace Hotel.

Besides, he will be involved in various important works of Government of India on August 17th and 19th at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road in national Capital.

Related Items:, , , , ,
Comments

Most Popular

7th Pay 7th Pay
2.4K
Headlines

7th Pay Commission: No hike on minimum pay, allowances for employees
BMC BMC
1.4K
Twin City

BMC conducts raid on various Hotels and Restaurants in Bhubaneswar, seized stale foods
trains trains
1.2K
Twin City

Rescheduled trains, changed routes for modernization work at Cuttack Railway station
transferred transferred
1.1K
Headlines

PF account to be automatically transferred on job switch
Independence Day Independence Day
961
Headlines

Odisha announces Independence Day Ministerial Flag hoisting schedule
To Top