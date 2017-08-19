CM nods for three more private universities in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The State Government has approved the proposals for three more private universities to come up in Odisha.

The proposed universities are Asian Institute of Public Health (AIPH), Asian School of Business Management (ASBM), both in Bhubaneswar, and Gandhi Institute of Engineering and Technology (GIET) at Gunupur.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik cleared the proposals and asked the concerned departments to prepare Bills to be tabled in State Assembly.

Sources said that as many as 12 institutions imparting technical education had applied for upgradation to university status, out of which three were approved.

Presently, there are 21 universities in the State including five Private and two Deemed ones. With the three new, the number would go up to 24.