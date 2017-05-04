Headlines

CM Naveen Patnaik to visit Delhi on May 7

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister (CM) Naveen Patnaik is scheduled to leave on a visit to the national capital on May 7 to attend a high-level meeting with other Chief Ministers of Maoist-affected states called up by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on May 8.

The decision to convene this meeting has been taken by the Centre to hammer out new strategy for combating left-wing extremism.

Notably, 25 jawans were killed and six injured in the deadly ambush led by 300 Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma on April 24.

However, this would be Patnaik’s third visit to Delhi in a couple of months. Patnaik had visited Delhi on April 22 to attend the NITI Aayog meeting and earlier last month he visited to Delhi from April 7 to 11 for attending the Inter-State Council meeting.

