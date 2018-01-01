CM Naveen Patnaik offers prayer to Lord Jagannath in Puri

Puri: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was among the thousands to visit Sri Jagannath temple in Puri today to take the blessings of deities on New Year day.

Among the common masses, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik along with Bhubaneswar MP Prasanna Patasani also visited the Puri temple to pay his obeisance to the deities this morning.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reached the pilgrim city by road amid tight security at around 11.30.

The Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has extended his New Year greetings to the people of Odisha.