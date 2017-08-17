PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

CM Naveen Patnaik nominated as Best Administrator, tops India’s list

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has been nominated for the Best Administrator, in India, in Outlook magazine’s Speakout Awards. There, fibe other chief ministers have been nominated alongside- Nitish Kumar (Bihar), Mamata Banerjee (West Bengal), Devendra Fadnavis (Maharashtra), Manik Sarkar (Tripura) and Siddaramaiah (Karnataka) .

The nomination has been done with respect of the their sterling work for state’s development and growth along with welfare and empowerment of Odisha’s people. His untiring efforts over the last 17 years have shaped a new Odisha that stands for development, growth and opportunities..

Odisha recorded the sharpest poverty reduction in the country. From being ranked among the highest economic growth and investment-friendly states, in the country, to boasting high human development indices like food and social security Odisha has surpassed the most developed states on many counts.

Efficiency and transparency have been the hallmark of his governance.

