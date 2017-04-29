CM Naveen Patnaik on Instagram now as @Naveen_Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is growing more fond of social media every passing day. After a Twitter handle and a Facebook account, Naveen is now on Instagram and even posted his first picture on the app on Saturday.

Akshay Tritiya is known to be an auspicious day for great beginnings and Naveen has chosen the occasion to post his first picture on the extremely popular internet based photo sharing application. Posting a picture of Rath Yatra, Naveen wished all with a ‘Jai Jagannath’ on Akshay Tritiya and hash tagged #MyFirstInsta, #farmer and so on.

Within 30 minutes he got over 400 followers and his first post got over 50 likes and 20 comments.