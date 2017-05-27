Headlines

CM Naveen Patnaik innagurates 6 MTPA capacity integrated steel plant of Jindal Steel at Angul

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday innagurated Odisha’s largest and most modern 6MTPA integrated steel plant at Jindal Steel and Power Plant (JSPL) in Angul.

During the inauguration Chairman Naveen Jindal and Savitri Jindal, Chairperson of O.P Jindal Group were present.

However, the security arrangements had been tightened for the visit of the Chief Minister.

Blast furnace is likely to be commissioned by next week. With the commissioning of the blast furnace, JSPL will become India’s fourth largest steelmaker after JSW, SAIL and Tata Steel.

Related Items:, , , , ,
Comments

Most Popular

ITER ITER
3.1K
Headlines

SOA placement row: ITER Dean Rajkishore Hota arrested
sex racket sex racket
1.9K
Latest News Update

Sex racket busted in Jaipur, 10 people held
SOA SOA
1.8K
Headlines

Fake campus placement in SOA, students return empty-handed
observers observers
1.5K
Headlines

BJD appoints senior leaders as party observers for 18 districts
IAF IAF
1.4K
Headlines

IAF Sukhoi-30 aircraft goes missing near China border
To Top