CM Naveen Patnaik innagurates 6 MTPA capacity integrated steel plant of Jindal Steel at Angul

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday innagurated Odisha’s largest and most modern 6MTPA integrated steel plant at Jindal Steel and Power Plant (JSPL) in Angul.

During the inauguration Chairman Naveen Jindal and Savitri Jindal, Chairperson of O.P Jindal Group were present.

However, the security arrangements had been tightened for the visit of the Chief Minister.

Blast furnace is likely to be commissioned by next week. With the commissioning of the blast furnace, JSPL will become India’s fourth largest steelmaker after JSW, SAIL and Tata Steel.