CM Naveen Patnaik directs Secretaries to visit districts for 4 days every month

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik directed the secretaries to visit the districts for four days during the 1st week of every month, while addressing the collectors’ workshop here on Saturday.

CM also stressed on 3Ts-Technology, Transparency and Teamwork at the conference.

The CM stated ‘To ensure proper implementation of schemes and programmes of the government and to ensure actual delivery of services to people, it is important that other supervisory officers right from the Heads of the Departments to Block Level Extension functionaries make intensive field visits’.

“Priority programmes and schemes of the government, which are being discussed in the today’s conference, shall be inspected in the field by the secretaries methodically,” the CM said.

“We have a period of eight months ahead of us before the onset of the next monsoon. This period should be utilised to speed up the execution of the development works by all the concerned Departments and agencies. I will specifically review the performance of works related Departments after one month,” he added.

Besides this, the CM also sought a report from the secretaries and the collectors on the suggestions made in the last workshop and inputs received from people on web portal.