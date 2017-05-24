Headlines

CM Naveen Patnaik directs to complete Keonjhar medical college in two years

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Keonjhar

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday directed to the officials to complete construction work of the proposed government medical college in Keonjhar district within two years.

The construction work of the Rs 314 crore medical college projects has been awarded to Tata Projects through a bidding process; officials said adding that the proposed medical college will have 100 under-graduate seats.

CM Patnaik has already laid the foundation stone for the medical college project and administrative approval is issued by the Keonjhar district administration to start construction work.

The proposed medical college was a long standing demand of locals in the district. The common people especially tribals will be benefited with the operationalisation of the medical college.

