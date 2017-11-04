CM Naveen inaugurates Kalinga Bali Yatra fair in Paradip

Paradip: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday inaugurated the Kalinga Bali Yatra fair here and dwelt on the legacy of his father Biju Patnaik while recalling Odisha’s glorious maritime history.

The inauguration ceremony was a brief affair with Naveen’s speech barely lasting two minutes. Flanked by his ministerial colleague and local MLA Damodar Rout, Naveen said: “It gives me immense pleasure. The event is linked to Odisha’s rich maritime past. Biju babu was deeply attached to Paradip and had gauged the state’s maritime capabilities. He had played a vital role in the setting up of Paradip port.”

Paradip port has since emerged as one of the leading ports in the country with excellent cargo handling and business track-record. It is fast emerging as a bustling industrial city, he said.

The glorious past of commercial sea voyages from Odisha to the islands of Bali, Sumatra and Java has enriched the state’s legacy, Naveen said.

The festival has provided a platform to hundreds of rural artisans from across the state and country to market their crafts. “From the first day onwards, the kiosks are drawing huge crowds. We expect the traders to make brisk business this time,” said Paradip Municipality’s executive officer Dillip Mohanty.