CM Naveen graces Diamond Jubilee Celebration of BJB College

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik attended the Diamond Jubilee celebration of BJB College organised by BJB Alumni Association today.

“I congratulate all of you on this occasion and wish you and your family members a very happy new year. BJB College is a leading college of our state. And true to this reputation, BJB students have succeeded in career and in life”, CM Naveen said in his speech.

This college is named after the Hero of the Paika Rebellion, our First War of Independence, Buxi Jagabandhu Bidyadhar Mahapatra. While we are celebrating the diamond jubilee of the BJB College, we are also celebrating the two hundredth anniversary of Paika rebellion. I take this opportunity to offer my heartfelt tributes to Buxi Jagabandhu. I wish the BJB friends to get the inspiration from Buxi Jagabandhu, and exhibit great strength of character, willpower and fighting spirit for the interest the state, said the Chief Minister.

Everyone might be aware of the ‘Mo School’ programme and play the role of a mentor, CM Naveen further added.

The State Government has announced an initial corpus of Rupees One Hundred Crore for this purpose.