Headlines

CM Naveen graces Diamond Jubilee Celebration of BJB College

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
BJB College

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik attended the Diamond Jubilee celebration of BJB College organised by BJB Alumni Association today.

“I congratulate all of you on this occasion and wish you and your family members a very happy new year. BJB College is a leading college of our state.  And true to this reputation, BJB students have succeeded in career and in life”, CM Naveen said in his speech.

This college is named after the Hero of the Paika Rebellion, our First War of Independence, Buxi Jagabandhu Bidyadhar Mahapatra. While we are celebrating the diamond jubilee of the BJB College, we are also celebrating the two hundredth anniversary of Paika rebellion. I take this opportunity to offer my heartfelt tributes to Buxi Jagabandhu. I wish the BJB friends to get the inspiration from Buxi Jagabandhu, and exhibit great strength of character, willpower and fighting spirit for the interest the state, said the Chief Minister.

Everyone might be aware of the ‘Mo School’ programme and play the role of a mentor, CM Naveen further added.

The State Government has announced an initial corpus of Rupees One Hundred Crore for this purpose.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

viral video viral video
3.7K
Crime

Video of girls stripped naked, sexually assaulted goes viral in Odisha
Ekamra Walks Ekamra Walks
691
Twin City

Ancient temples in city were built with cooling micro climate technique: Expert
Sambalpuri dress code Sambalpuri dress code
621
Headlines

Sambalpuri dress code for Odisha students from next academic session

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top