CM Naveen appeals to vote for Satyajeet Jena in SaReGaMaPa Li’l Champs

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Satyajeet Jena

Bhubaneswar: Keonjhar kid Satyajeet Jena has been making waves with his sonorous voice in the popular national reality show SaReGaMaPa Li’l Champs. Even Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has praised the voice of the 12 year old and appealed public to vote for him.

In a recent Tweet Naveen has said that he is touched by the ‘soulful’ voice of Satyajeet and wishes him luck. He has even shared the voting details of Satyajeet and appealed public to support him by voting for him.

 

Naveen’s affection for Odia contestants in reality shows dates back to the Prince Dance Group in the TV show India’s Got Talent for who the CM had appealed to vote en masse. The group had eventually won the 2009 edition of the reality show.

