CM to meet Dharmendra Pradhan during Delhi visit

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday left for New Delhi on a four-day visit during which he is scheduled to meet Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, among others.

The meeting with Pradhan would take place at the Odisha Bhawan in on Friday for discussions on matters relating to the IOCL’s Paradip Refinery, reports said.

Besides, Patnaik would attend the Outlook magazine’s ‘Speak Out Awards’ ceremony on Friday evening.

The Chief Minister is also scheduled to attend various Government programmes on August 17 and 19.

“I am going to Delhi today to follow up pending issues of the State with the Government of India. I will also attend the Outlook’s ‘Speak Out Awards’ function where our former president Shri Pranab Mukherjee is the chief guest,” Patnaik said.

He is scheduled to return here on August 20.

 

