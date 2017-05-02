CM laid foundation for Social Equity Centre on Labour Day

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minsiter Naveen Pattnaik while observing the Labour Day on Monday has laid the foundation stone for a Social Equity Centre in Kharavel Nagar area of the city.

Sources said the Social Equity Centre under Project ‘Kutumb’ has been proposed to be developed as a 200-bed rental housing in Unit-3, Kharavel Nagar area as a part of the Smart City project. The project has been funded by the State government through the Odisha Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board.

The project been planned to be set up in area of 0.365 acres has a buil up area of about 37.64 square feet. The cost of the project has been estimated to be around 5.40 crores.

Besides, the project will have rental housing for construction workers of 200 beds along with an Aahar Centre (subsidized cooked meal), Water ATM with RO purified water and other required amenities. Fifty additional beds will also there for the Urban Homeless.