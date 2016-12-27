CM issued workorders to 11,228 beneficiaries under AWAS Yojana

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has issued work orders to 11,228 beneficiaries under the AWAS Yojana of the Odisha Urban Housing Mission at a state-level function held at the Secretariat here in the city on Monday.

The Government has planned to provide 50,000 houses in 2016-17 while 1 lakh houses in 2017-18 to the economically backward and low income group beneficiaries.

Under the Odisha Urban Housing Mission in 2016-17, 23,843 beneficiaries have been selected in 40 urban bodies of 27 districts in the State while 11,548 houses have been approved for construction in the capital city here and the steel city of Rourkela through the affordable housing project.

Notably, the Odisha Urban Housing Mission supplements the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY) that proposes to make houses available to all urban poor. Through the housing scheme, an economically backward family can avail Rs 2 lakh financial aid for construction of house on 3,000 sq ft area. Also, the desirous family should have an annual income of less than Rs 1.8 lakh and a bona fide land registration certificate to get the monetary assistance under the scheme.

As per sources, financial assistance under the scheme will be transferred directly to the bank account of the beneficiary.