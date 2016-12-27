PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

﻿
Headlines

CM issued workorders to 11,228 beneficiaries under AWAS Yojana

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
AWAS Yojana

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has issued work orders to 11,228 beneficiaries under the AWAS Yojana of the Odisha Urban Housing Mission at a state-level function held at the Secretariat here in the city on Monday.

The Government has planned to provide 50,000 houses in 2016-17 while 1 lakh houses in 2017-18 to the economically backward and low income group beneficiaries.

Under the Odisha Urban Housing Mission in 2016-17, 23,843 beneficiaries have been selected in 40 urban bodies of 27 districts in the State while 11,548 houses have been approved for construction in the capital city here and the steel city of Rourkela through the affordable housing project.

Notably, the Odisha Urban Housing Mission supplements the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY) that proposes to make houses available to all urban poor. Through the housing scheme, an economically backward family can avail Rs 2 lakh financial aid for construction of house on 3,000 sq ft area. Also, the desirous family should have an annual income of less than Rs 1.8 lakh and a bona fide land registration certificate  to get the monetary assistance under the scheme.

As per sources, financial assistance under the scheme will be transferred directly to the bank account of the beneficiary.

Related Items:,
Comments

Most Popular

indian idol indian idol
25.3K
Bollywood

Odia boy revives ‘Puchhuki Gali’ on Indian Idol
smartphones smartphones
8.0K
Business

JioFi now available on 2G & 3G smartphones
air show air show
8.0K
Headlines

Air Show in Cuttack: A dreamy view
mahima mishra mahima mishra
5.6K
Headlines

Mahima Mishra arrested from Thailand
14 km flyover 14 km flyover
2.5K
Twin City

14km flyover to come up from Raj Bhavan to Nandankanan
To Top