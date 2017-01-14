Headlines

CM invokes lawyers to fight for ‘Odia Swabhiman’

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Naveen invokes lawyers

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has invoked lawyers to participate in the BJD’s struggle to restore ‘Odia Swabhiman’. He also criticised the Centre during his speech at a meeting of the BJD Legal front today.

The CM asked lawyers to join hands with the efforts of the BJD that has set up the legal front since 2015 to support the cause of the state’s poor and backward people.

Attacking the Centre, Naveen said the BJP  led government has ignored the state’s issues like Polavaram, Mahanadi and KBK development. But Odisha government is ready to fight the battle and it needs the support of lawyers and advocates, he insisted.

Naveen cited examples of stalwarts like Utkal Gourav Madhusudan Das and legendary leader Biju Patnaik and said that the BJD legal front is also dedicated to the cause of the people taking inspiration from such leaders.

