CM instructs to begin road construction worth Rs 64.85 crore

Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday approved road projects worth Rs 64.85 crore and instructed concerned department to kick start their constructions.

A six lane comprising four carriage lane road from Cuttack’s Sishu Bhavan to Biju Patnaik park worth Rs 18, 82, 73,013 crore as estimate has been instructed to be started, a press release from CMO said.

Similarly, the CM also directed to start construction of 13.37 km long road from Tuniapalli to Balia via Bhalupani  worth Rs 11,54,3,825 crore, 11.812 km long road from Amapani to Dharampani worth Rs 34,48,68,888 crore, the statement said.

 

