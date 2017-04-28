Headlines

CM inaugurates language block, attends students’ union function at Utkal University

Pragativadi News Service
Utkal University

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister (CM) Naveen Patnaik today inaugurated language block in Utkal University here and laid foundation stone of HRD centre and biotechnology annex among other dignitaries including Tourism and Culture Minister Ashok Panda, and Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Sanjay Das Burma.

Naveen reached venue ground in the varsity’s campus amid tight security to attend the annual day function of the students’ union.

Earlier this day, situation turned tense in the campus after activists of students’ wing of Congress staged protest and held bike rally ahead of CM’s visit following which a scuffle broke out between police personnel and the Protestants.

According to sources, 50 students’ Congress activists have been detained by commissionerate police.

