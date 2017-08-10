CM inaugurates Facebook’s ‘SheMeansBusiness’ workshop to train women entrepreneurs

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today inaugurated a workshop held in collaboration with Facebook to skill and train MSME entrepreneurs, SHGs of the state to go digital and grow their business.

“I am delighted today’s workshop consists of women entrepreneurs and Mission Shakti Groups”, said the CM after inaugurating the workshop.

The government with the Facebook, is a partnership aimed at reducing digital divide and empowering nearly 25,000 entrepreneurs and SHG (self help groups) over one year, Patnaik said adding that Mission Shakti movement started in 2001 which has about 50 lakh women members.

Similar workshops will be held at various locations like in Cuttack, Balasore, Berhampur, Angul, Sambalpur, Rourkela, Rayagada, Jeypore, Puri and Keonjhar.

The primary objective of these workshops is to help skill and train MSME Entrepreneurs, SHGs and artisans of Odisha to go digital and grow their business by leveraging social media.

Facebook team will teach them the digital skills for promotion of their respective products/services so as to increase reach to larger and intended customer base.

MSME additional chief secretary L N Gupta stated that the workshops will not only digitally empower entrepreneurs, but will also offer a platform for interaction between SHGs and the existing MSME entrepreneurs.

Policy Programmes Manager, Facebook, India & South Asia Rajat Arora said new world skills will enable the entrepreneurs to accelerate their business through online exposure and integration with global markets.

“Our partnership with the Government of Odisha and the launch of #SheMeansBusiness in Odisha are steady steps towards the next phase of economic growth in the state,” he added.